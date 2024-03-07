

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$30.71 million, or -$1.05 per share. This compares with -$12.46 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.28 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.43 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



