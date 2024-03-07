

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $49.55 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $76.24 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $96.79 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.04 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $49.55 Mln. vs. $76.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX