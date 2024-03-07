Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research | Investment Companies NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | Value creation in a higher-rate environment In this note, we explore how the sources of value creation have evolved and how NBPE's GP partners are expected to organically and inorganically generate incremental EBITDA growth to offset higher interest costs. Long-term target returns for new deals on the NB platform are unchanged, despite the short-term interest rate noise. This note builds on the drivers of historical superior EBITDA (see 2023 CMD: value creation from growing companies ). Investors should note that interest rates are just one of many factors that GPs manage. NB's views on value creation were outlined in its piece, Navigating value creation in private equity . Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nbpe-value-creation-in-a-higher-rate-environment/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

