

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) announced Loss for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$20.59 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$19.42 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 55.0% to $16.69 million from $37.07 million last year.



FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



