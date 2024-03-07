ALSTOM SA: Alstom receives an additional order for 103 MF19 new generation metros to modernise the Paris region network

Alstom receives an additional order for 103 MF19 new generation metros to modernise the Paris region network

RATP, on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, has placed an order with Alstom for 103 additional MF19 trainsets worth over €800 million.

These new trains, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, will be deployed on lines 13, 12 and 8 from 2027. Eventually, the MF19 trains will operate on eight lines of the Paris metro network (lines 3, 3bis, 7, 7bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13).

Modern, reliable, and eco-responsible, the MF19 metro puts technology at the service of passenger comfort and safety.





07 March 2024 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will supply Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP with 103 new MF19 trainsets, which is the new generation metro on rail, for a total contract value of more than €800 million, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités. This new fleet will replace the existing rolling stock on lines 13, 12 and 8 of the Île-de-France metro as of 2027.

This additional order is part of the framework agreement signed in December 2019 between RATP (on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités) and Alstom for the delivery of up to 410 MF19 trainsets. The MF19 will eventually equip 8 lines of the Île-de-France metro (lines 3, 3bis, 7, 7bis, 8, 10, 12, 13).

In 2019, an initial batch of 44 trainsets was ordered which will be gradually deployed on lines 10, 7bis and 3bis from 2025 onwards. This makes a total of 147 MF19 metros that have now been ordered to date, demonstrating Île-de-France Mobilités' and RATP's renewed confidence in this modern rolling stock.

103 5-car trains to renew lines 13, 12 and 8

The fleet of 103 additional trainsets will comprise

67 trains for line 13,

22 trains for line 12,

14 trains for line 8.





These 103 trainsets will all have a driver's cab. As the MF19 trains are fully reversible to adapt to the needs and developments of the lines, these can be converted into automatic metros if the lines are automated.

A comfortable, reliable, safe and environmentally friendly metro equipped with innovations to serve passengers as well as the operator

Each train will have a "boa" configuration (open circulation without separations between cars) and will feature interior fittings designed to optimise passenger flows. They will feature modern passenger information systems, large picture windows and 100% LED lighting. They will also offer a pleasant travel experience, with ergonomic seating, heating and air conditioning, reduced noise emissions and USB sockets for recharging mobile devices.

Equipped with video surveillance cameras along the entire length of the trainset and integrated cybersecurity protection, the MF19 trains will enhance passenger safety.

Environmentally friendly, the new metros are eco-designed (20% recycled materials in their production), enabling 98% of the metros to be recyclable at the end of their lifecycle. They will consume 20% less energy than the trains currently in service, thanks notably to 100% electric braking.

MF19 production goes ahead

Production of the MF19 metros has started at Alstom's Crespin and Valenciennes-Petite Forêt sites, in Hauts-de-France. The first vehicles have been manufactured, the first trainset has been assembled and is about to enter the testing phase.

The MF 19 metro is designed and assembled in France. Eight of Alstom's 16 sites in France participate in the project:

Valenciennes-Petite Forêt and Crespin are in charge of studies, design, trainset assembly, tests/validations, and homologation,

Crespin and Le Creusot produce the bogies,

Ornans, the motors,

Tarbes, the powertrain equipment,

Toulouse, the development of electrical harnesses,

Villeurbanne, on-board electronics,

Aix-en-Provence, IT security.





A total of 2,300 Alstom employees, including 700 engineers, are working on the project.

Alstom is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.