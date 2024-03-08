Anzeige
WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797
Tradegate
07.03.24
17:55 Uhr
102,46 Euro
+4,31
+4,39 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,65101,7007.03.
102,28102,8807.03.
dsm-firmenich completes the divestiture of its Jiangshan Vitamin C plant in China

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland and HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich today announced the successful sale and transfer of its 100% equity interest in DSM Jiangshan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to Jingjiang Cosfocus Health Technology Co., Ltd.

dsm-firmenich logo

dsm-firmenich announced on June 28, 2023 it was exploring a range of options for the Jiangshan Vitamin C plant in Jinjiang, China.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please contact:
dsm-firmenich media enquiries: media@dsm-firmenich.com
dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
www.dsm-firmenich.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/4582636/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dsm-firmenich-completes-the-divestiture-of-its-jiangshan-vitamin-c-plant-in-china-302083445.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
