Since the scheme was introduced (decree no. 2014-283 of 4 March 2014), Getlink SE has been eligible for the PEA-PME. Given the development of its revenue, which have exceeded the ceiling of €1.5 billion (€1,606 million at 31 December 20221), the company is no longer eligible for this scheme from 1er January 2024, pursuant to Article D221-113-5 of the Monetary and Financial Code2

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest, and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

1 Press release published by Getlink SE on the 2022 annual results: 23022023-2022-full-year-results-getlink.pdf (getlinkgroup.com)

2 specifies that the data used to determine the eligibility of the securities of the issuing company for the plan are those relating to the penultimate closed accounting period preceding the date of acquisition of the securities

