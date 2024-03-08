Anzeige
KBC Groep: Transparency notification regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

On 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV announced a share buyback programme. Within the framework of this programme, KBC Group NV wishes to indicate that it now holds more than 3% of the shares of the company as a result of the cumulative purchases of own shares. More in particular, KBC has exceeded the notification threshold of 3% on 4 March 2024.

As per close of business 4 March 2024, KBC Group NV holds 12 566 378 shares which represents 3,01% of the total number of currently issued shares being 417 305 876.

In addition to the statutory threshold of 3%, the thresholds of 5% and any multiples thereof also apply for KBC Group NV. Consequently when surpassing any of these thresholds in the future during the progress of the share buyback programme on Euronext Brussels, KBC Group will provide a publicly available update.

This information, including the shareholder notification form, is also available on the following location: https://www.kbc.com/en/shareholder-structureand https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

For any additional information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations KBC Group
Tel + 32 2 429 35 73 - IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate communication/spokesperson KBC Group
Tel + 32 2 429 85 45 -pressofficekbc@kbc.be


