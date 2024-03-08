

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $736 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $450 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $835 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $37.06 billion from $34.82 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



