

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $6.32 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $54.59 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121.40 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $1.68 billion from $1.50 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $6.32 Mln. vs. $54.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.



