

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corporation of America has recalled about 34,500 power adaptors due to electrical shock and electrocution hazards.



The company has recalled PA-10 AC power adaptors. According to the Consumer Product Safety Comission, the products were recalled because a crack can occur between the PA-10 AC Power Adapter's upper and lower cases. The upper and lower cases can separate completely and expose electrical wiring, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards to consumers.



The recall involves Yamaha's PA-10 AC Power Adaptors with date codes ranging from 2126 to 2319. The power adapter was bundled with five Yamaha analog mixing console models - MG10, MG10X CV, MG10XU, MG10XUF, and MG12XUK - and sold as a stand-alone replacement part. Only Yamaha's PA-10 AC Power Adapter is being recalled.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the PA-10 AC Power Adaptor and contact Yamaha for a free replacement.



The recalled products were sold at Guitar Center, Amazon.com, Sweetwater Sound, Sam Ash, Musicians Friend, B & H Foto & Electronics, American Musical Supply, and other independent, authorized Yamaha professional audio stores nationwide; and directly by Yamaha online at www.usa.yamaha.com and www.shop.usa.yamaha.com/ from June 2021 through November 2023 for about $60.



