

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Toro Company (TTC) said, for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect low-single-digit total company net sales growth and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.25 to $4.35.



First-quarter net income was $64.9 million, down 39% from a year ago. EPS was $0.62, compared to $1.01, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.64, compared to $0.98. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter net sales were $1.00 billion, compared to $1.15 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $1 billion in revenue.



