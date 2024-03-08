

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



Earnings: -$392.7 million in Q4 vs. -$15.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $401.6 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $1.43 billion in Q4 vs. $1.42 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 - $0.27



