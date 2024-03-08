Every utility-scale solar project awaiting interconnection must wait for transmission providers to conduct power flow studies in the United States. However, Duke Energy can now complete such studies in hours, rather than months, an Amazon executive said at a recent policy forum held by ACORE. From pv magazine USA Developers of utility-scale solar projects in Duke Energy's service territory should receive their final interconnection study from the utility more quickly now that it can complete a power flow study - a key step in the interconnection study process - within hours, not months. Source: ...

