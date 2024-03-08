Jolt Health Inc., Letter to the Shareholders

Continuing to build upon the Company's research initiative.

Jolt is currently seeking several opportunities, adding to its health and wellness portfolio.

Strategic focus to identify and target those companies that both have tangible quantifiable assets and strong commitment in the health and wellness, AI drug development and pharmaceutical sectors.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Jolt Health Inc. ("JOLT" or "the Company") (CSE:JOLT), the Company is pleased to provide the following letter to shareholders, outlining the Company's advancements and an update on the direction of the Company.

To the Shareholders of Jolt Health Inc,

We welcome this opportunity to provide our shareholders with a comprehensive outlook of Jolt's efforts in building upon its existing portfolio and establishing its future strategic imperatives by building upon Jolt's existing product portfolio, which is primarily focused on over the counter products.

Jolt is exploring current opportunities in expanding its health and wellness portfolio by exploring opportunities in the AI drug development and pharmaceutical sectors. The Company is working to identify and assess biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions to address a myriad of health concerns, a catalyst for growth in this bourgeoning market.

The Company believes that it is at the beginning of a health and wellness renaissance and are looking to participate in the coming wave of interest. Focusing on business fundamentals of strong growth, service and operational excellence as the path to deliver meaningful results, including environmental and social impact is a key driver of how the Company plans to create shareholder value over the long term.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that Mr. Cody Corrubia has joined the board as a director. In accepting his resignation from the board, the Company wishes Mr. Mark Tommasi well in his future endeavours.

We are also pleased to announce a private placement financing of up to 50,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.01 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half a warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of 2 years following the closing date of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry as described herein. If, at any time, the closing price of the Company's Common Shares is greater than $0.15 per Common Share for 10 consecutive days, including days where there is no trading, the Company may provide written notice (a "Warrant Acceleration Notice") to the holders that the expiry of the Warrants shall be accelerated to a date that is not less than 30 days from the date of the Warrant Acceleration Notice.

Thank you for your continued support. We are excited to have you along for the journey.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gerald Tritt

President and CEO

About Jolt Health Inc.

With a focus on the global Health and Wellness markets, Jolt Health Inc. (CSE:JOLT) was founded in 2023, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance health and wellness and provide an improved quality of life. Jolt Health holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, financing, and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

