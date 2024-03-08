

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) announced an upgrade to its autonomous ride-hailing service platform Apollo Go.



Under this, Baidu will provide 24/7 autonomous driving services in selected areas of Wuhan, making it the first in China to offer such a service.



This marks the third operational expansion of the company's Robotaxi service in 2024.



Earlier, on February 27, 2024, Apollo Go launched fully driverless rides across the Yangtze River Bridge, and on February 23, 2024, Apollo Go launched driverless airport transportation services in Beijing, as Baidu was approved for robotaxi pilot operation on highways to Beijing Daxing Airport.



With over 5 million cumulative rides as of January 2024, Apollo Go currently offers robotaxi services in over 10 cities in China.



