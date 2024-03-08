

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A US Army soldier and Intelligence analyst has been arrested after he was indicted for selling classified military secrets to a contact in China.



Sgt. Korbein Schultz was arrested Thursday at Fort Campbell following an indictment by a federal grand jury. He was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official.



Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division said Shultz, who possessed a Top Secret security clearance, provided sensitive government information to his coconspirator in exchange for thousands of dollars.



The U.S. Department of Justice did not disclose the identity of the conspirator, but said he lived in Hong Kong and worked for a geopolitical consulting firm based overseas.



The indictment alleges that from June 2022, Schultz shared documents, writings, plans, maps, notes, and photographs relating to U.S. national defense.



He was tasked with gathering information related to a variety of U.S. military weapons systems, including classified information, and information related to the United States' potential plans in the event that Taiwan came under military attack.



Some of the information included documents related to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), information on hypersonic equipment, studies on the future development of U.S. military forces, studies on major countries such as China, and summaries of military drills and operations.



