

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) today to discontinue its general waiver of Buy America requirements for manufactured products used in federal-aid highway projects.



In the rulemaking, the agency proposes discontinuing the waiver and creating standards that would apply to manufactured products if the waiver is discontinued. This rulemaking will change outdated policy and bolster American manufacturing while creating good-paying jobs, DOT said.



This proposed rule is a result of the FHWA's review of the general waiver for manufactured products under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act, which will boost domestic manufacturing, bolster critical supply chains, and support the creation of good-paying union jobs.



U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, 'This new rule would require federal highway projects to use products manufactured here - in keeping with President Biden's Investing in America agenda that has helped create 800,000 manufacturing jobs across the country.'



