James V. Carideo brings more than 30 years of domestic and international wealth management experience to role, most recently serving as market director in Portland, Oregon

UBS Wealth Management today announced that James (Jim) V. Carideo has been appointed Market Director for the firm's San Diego offices, effective January 1, 2024. He will be based in the downtown San Diego office and will oversee financial advisors and support staff in San Diego and additional branches in Rancho Bernardo and Carmel Valley.

Jim Carideo has been with UBS for nearly 13 years, most recently serving as Market Director in Portland, Oregon. In that role, Jim oversaw all aspects of the wealth management business in the area and led a transformation of the Portland complex into a top-performing market. His primary responsibilities in San Diego will include expanding the firm's business activities in the region, recruiting new advisors and coaching team members to maximize performance.

"Jim is a proven leader and an outstanding advocate for the wealth management business," says Justin Frame, UBS Market Executive for the Pacific Desert market, which includes San Diego, Orange County, Hawaii, Indian Wells/Riverside, and Arizona. "Jim's international and domestic experience in a variety of positions makes him a balanced, well-rounded manager. We are excited Jim has chosen to take on the leadership role in San Diego and look forward to deepening our ties within this community."

After achieving a bachelor's degree in history from the University of South Florida, Jim began his career as a sports coach at high school and college levels before moving into a career in financial services. Prior to UBS, Jim worked with Smith Barney for 19 years, working his way up from being a financial advisor into management, including spending two years in Australia. He holds securities licenses 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 31, 63, and 65 and is FINRA-registered in California, Florida, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

A strong advocate for children learning through sports, Jim was recently President of the Board with Sport Oregon in Portland, an organization that promotes sports and tourism through a number of grants and programs dedicated to youth sports, with an emphasis on underserved youth. He plans to stay involved with Sport Oregon from a distance and will look for similar organizations in San Diego, as well as participate in other community and philanthropic endeavors. He and his wife Toni have two daughters, one son and a baby grandson.

