

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Audi AG (AUDVF.PK) announced that the company's and Volkswagen AG's (VLKAF.PK) board voted to takeover Sauber Group from its current majority shareholder Islero Investments AG, to step up preparations for the 2026 season of Formula 1.



The company said that Oliver Hoffmann would supervise the Audi Formula 1 program as a general representative, whereas Andreas Seidl would be responsible for the implementation of the F1 project as well as the management of the Audi F1 Team.



