Getlink SE (Paris: GET) Presenter Corporate name Getlink SE Société Européenne RCS Paris 483 385 142 37-39 rue de la Bienfaisance 75008 Paris Number of ordinary shares in issue (1) 550,000,000 Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3) 707,817,548 Date 6 March 2024

Total number of exercisable voting rights at 6 March 2024 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 698,719,468.

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

