Regulatory News:
Getlink SE (Paris: GET)
Presenter Corporate name
Getlink SE
Société Européenne
RCS Paris 483 385 142
37-39 rue de la Bienfaisance
75008 Paris
Number of ordinary shares in issue (1)
550,000,000
Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3)
707,817,548
Date
6 March 2024
Total number of exercisable voting rights at 6 March 2024 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 698,719,468.
(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40.
(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240308923995/en/
Contacts:
Getlink SE