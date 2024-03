OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar and the euro in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie fell to 1.3476 against the greenback, from an early 4-week high of 1.3419.



The loonie touched 1.4750 against the euro, setting a 2-day low.



The currency may possibly face support around 1.38 against the greenback and 1.50 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX