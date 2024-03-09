

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) said that it appointed Stephan Leithner as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. The 57-year-old will take up his new position on 1 October 2024 and initially lead Deutsche Boerse as a Co-CEO together with Theodor Weimer until the end of the year. Theodor Weimer will then be 65 and resign from the Executive Board. His contract expires at the end of 2024.



Stephan Leithner has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG since 2018, responsible for Pre- & Post-Trading. His current areas of responsibility include the strategically important Investment Management Solutions segment with ISS STOXX and SimCorp as well as the Group's post-trading business with Clearstream. A decision on his succession will be made in due course.



