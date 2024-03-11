

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Auburn, Washington-based Jen's Breakfast Burritos, LLC is recalling around 144 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE breakfast burrito products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.



The recall involves 'Smoked Bacon Breakfast Burrito' with lot code 060-1; 'Ham Breakfast Burrito' with lot code 060-2; and 'Seasoned Pork Breakfast Burrito' with lot code 060-3. The products copme in 7-oz. individual wax paper packages.



The RTE breakfast burrito items were produced on February 29, and bear establishment number 'EST. 1826' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to 'to-go' kiosk locations in Washington.



The recall was initiated after the FSIS, during routine product testing, discovered the issue, with results indicating that the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer short term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. But, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Over concerns that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, the FSIS urged them to throw away the recalled products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls citing Listeria concern, Miami, Florida-based Don Novo & Son in mid-February called back around 9,330 pounds of RTE meat products.



MG Foods recalled, also in February, a Ham & Cotija Torta Sandwich on Telera Roll that contains Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc.'s tainted cotija cheese, amid the ongoing Listeria outbreak.



