THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MATHIEU CHARVÉRIAT AS BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRMAN

Lyon, France - 11 March - 8:00 am CET - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces the appointment of Mathieu Charvériat as Chairman of its Board of Directors following the resignation of Franck Mouthon with effect from 31 March 2024.

Under the new organizational setup, Franck Mouthon will continue to serve as a non-executive director of Theranexus in tandem with his new responsibilities as CEO of the Agency for health research programs. Mathieu Charvériat will continue as CEO in addition to chairing the Board of Directors.

Theranexus Chairman and CEO, Mathieu Charvériat, comments: " I am truly honored by this appointment and sincerely thank the Theranexus Board for the confidence placed in me at this key moment in the company's development. I particularly wish to convey my heartfelt gratitude to Franck Mouthon, and to thank him most sincerely for his commitment, support and trust from the company's inception to the present day. This new governance illustrates our ambition to further grow our portfolio with the same shared goal: to bring innovative solutions to patients suffering from rare central nervous system disorders".

"I would like to thank the directors, shareholders, teams and partners of Theranexus who have given me their trust since the company's inception. As co-founder, I am extremely grateful for the Theranexus teams' achievements and the long road traveled together to design and develop novel therapeutic solutions. I am leaving the company's future in good hands and firmly believe that under Mathieu Charvériat's leadership Theranexus' assets can transform the management of patients with rare neurological diseases", concluded Franck Mouthon, director and former Executive Chairman of Theranexus.

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company. The company has a unique platform for the identification and characterization of advanced therapy drug candidates targeting rare neurological disorders and an initial drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

Contacts:

THERANEXUS

Thierry LAMBERT

Chief Financial Officer

contact@theranexus.com

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Medias Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Theranexus and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Theranexus considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Theranexus filed with the AMF on 27 April 2023 under number D.23-0345 (a copy of which is available on www.theranexus.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Theranexus operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Theranexus or not currently considered material by Theranexus. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Theranexus to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Theranexus expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

