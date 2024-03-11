

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks traded lower on Monday amid much uncertainty about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.



Mixed U.S. jobs data released on Friday did little to shake markets' conviction that the Federal Reserve will begin interest rates in June.



Meanwhile, given a softer outlook for inflation and economic growth, investors are increasingly confident the European Central Bank (ECB) may lead global peers with a rate cut in June.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,008 after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



The dollar traded weak while gold scaled a new record high as attention shifted to the U.S. CPI and producer inflation data due this week that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken