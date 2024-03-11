Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces that it has scheduled its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on May 1, 2024. The date of the meeting was extended pursuant to an extension request granted by the BC Registrar of Companies and the Toronto Stock Exchange to hold the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders in respect of its March 31, 2023 fiscal year on or before May 11, 2024.

The application to extend the date of the annual general meeting was made to provide the Company with additional time due to its change of auditors and the concurrent change in fiscal year end from December 31st to March 31st. Meeting materials will be sent to shareholders of the Company in due course.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a silver mining and exploration company, with its flagship Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia.

