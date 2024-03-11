Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Expands Strategic Partnerships with Samyak Solutions Inc. and Manchester Marketing Group Inc. for Safe Entry Distribution in the US Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced it has engaged in a strategic partnership with both Virginia-based firms Samyak Solutions Inc. and Manchester Marketing Group Inc. This collaboration is set to accelerate the distribution of Predictmedix's innovative Safe Entry Stations across the United States.

The Safe Entry Station, developed by Predictmedix AI, is an advanced health screening solution designed to enhance safety and mitigate health risks in various settings, including workplaces, educational institutions, and public venues.

The partnership signifies a strategic move to expand Predictmedix's footprint in the US market. Manchester Marketing will be working with Samyak Solutions Inc. to position Safe Entry Station in the government segment in the US.

Moreover, with its expertise in technology solutions, Manchester Marketing Group Inc.'s extensive reach and marketing prowess will contribute to raising awareness and driving adoption of the innovative health screening technology. In addition to the government segment, multiple opportunities have also been identified in the aviation, education, manufacturing, and health segment which are being worked upon.

The United States represents a significant market for health and safety solutions, particularly in the wake of ongoing global health concerns. Predictmedix AI aims to leverage these partnerships to meet the increasing demand for advanced health screening technologies and to position itself as a leader in the domain.

What sets this collaboration apart is the government contacts that Samyak Solutions Inc. and Manchester Marketing Group Inc. bring to the table. With established relationships within government agencies, these partnerships are expected to facilitate the integration of Predictmedix's Safe Entry Stations into select public spaces and government institutions across the United States.

"We are pleased to join forces with Samyak Solutions Inc. and Manchester Marketing Group Inc. in our mission to make public spaces safer through innovative health screening technologies. The US market is crucial for us, and these partnerships will enable us to reach more organizations and communities, providing them with cutting-edge solutions for health and safety," said Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI.

To receive company news, please sign up for alerts at the bottom of the page link below: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About Manchester Marketing Group Inc.:

MMGI, a private company incorporated in 2014 has extensive experience in supporting vehicle fleets, leasing, and renewable energy. MMGI has introduced several medical technologies to the government and commercial sections in North America including a disinfectant technology to kill Covid, RSV and antibiotic resistant viruses and fungi in medical facilities. MMGI team members have introduced Pharmacogenetic testing to reduce adverse drug reaction in senior citizen facilities which has now become more readily available because of their efforts. The MMGI team has over eight decades of collective experience in the federal government and commercial sectors throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Our expansive network includes businesses that provide products, services, and turnkey solutions to improve health in the workforce and moreover enhance the quality of life in underserved communities in North America. For over 25 years, the MMGI principals have worked with 8(a) and HUBZone Alaskan Native Corporations (ANCs) and Native American Tribal 8(a) contractors on direct sole source/single source Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts. The cumulative value of these contracts is over $1.2 billion with the federal government covering Civilian, DoD, and Intelligence agencies.

About Samyak Solutions Inc.:

Samyak Solutions Inc. (SSI) is a consulting and professional services company, dedicated to providing the highest quality service to our clients. A trusted partner to our DOD and Federal customers, Samyak Solutions is a woman-owned business, founded and incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia. SSI has a very active Federal government General Services Administration catalogue (schedule) from which all U.S. agencies, especially the Department of Defense along with Health and Human Services buys products . This unique contracting schedule is active for purchases through November 2033.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatique or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Public Relations Contact

For further media information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

(905) 660 9155

Nelson@hudescommunications.com

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

(647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Predictmedix AI Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com