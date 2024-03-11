

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $20.42 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $10.09 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $116.02 million from $121.76 million last year.



Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $20.42 Mln. vs. $10.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $116.02 Mln vs. $121.76 Mln last year.



