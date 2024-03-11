Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") to provide an advertising and investor awareness campaign. The agreement is for a term of one year commencing March 1, 2024 and ending March 2, 2025. The cost of the campaign is $30,000 payable as to $15,000 on March 1, 2024 and $15,000 on September 1, 2024.

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to a consultant incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares exercisable on or before March 11, 2025 at a price of $0.15 per share.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

