

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Monday, China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state-owned oil and gas field service company, Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) revealed that it obtained two contracts valued at over $3 million from a recently established customer in the oilfield sector.



These contracts involve providing electronic components and materials essential for oilfield production.



Recon stated that these contracts will enhance its financial performance and growth opportunities. The company also expressed optimism regarding potential future collaborations and additional contracts with this customer.



