

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Monday, revealing this month's auction of $56 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.256 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.



Last month, the Treasury sold $54 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.169 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.



