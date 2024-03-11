

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of researchers at the University of California, Riverside, have unveiled a novel technology known as functional ultrasound imaging (fUSI) that enables detailed imaging of the human spinal cord and tracks its reaction to treatment live during surgery. Vasileios Christopoulos, an assistant professor of bioengineering at UCR, spearheaded the groundbreaking application of fUSI for spinal cord imaging.



Christopoulos highlighted that fUSI's ability to detect blood flow changes at levels below 1 millimeter per second sets it apart from conventional techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). As it is ten times more sensitive in detecting neuroactivation than fMRI, the technology offers an unprecedented level of accuracy in monitoring the spinal cord's response to different treatments.



Furthermore, the portability and adaptability of fUSI make it suitable for various medical settings, offering a promising tool for personalized patient care.



The research team collaborated with the USC Neurorestoration Center at Keck Hospital to test fUSI on six patients undergoing electrical stimulation for chronic pain. The technology showcased its ability to monitor treatment efficacy by observing blood flow changes in the spinal cord with unprecedented precision.



Unlike traditional imaging methods that struggle with motion artifacts, fUSI demonstrates reduced sensitivity to such disturbances. By emitting sound waves into the area of interest and capturing echoes from red blood cells, fUSI produces clear images, enabling precise monitoring of blood flow changes in critical areas like the spinal cord.



Christopoulos expressed optimism that improved monitoring of blood flow changes using fUSI could significantly increase the success rate of spinal surgeries.



The researchers aim to explore how fUSI can optimize treatments for patients experiencing bladder control issues due to spinal cord injuries or aging, potentially modulating spinal cord neurons to enhance bladder control with minimal risk.



Overall, the researchers believe that fUSI represents a groundbreaking development that could revolutionize pain treatments, offering tailored solutions for individual patients with enhanced effectiveness and reduced risks compared to traditional methods.



