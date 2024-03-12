

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), a house builder, on Tuesday reported lower earnings on decreased revenue for the fiscal 2023.



Yearly profit before tax fell to 351.8 million pounds from 730.7 million pounds in the previous year.



After tax, earnings dropped to 255.4 million pounds or 79.5 pence per share from 561 million pounds or 174.3 pence per share in the prior year.



Excluding items, earnings before tax was 359.4 million pounds compared with 1.01 billion pounds in the previous year.



Revenue decreased to 2.77 billion pounds from 3.81 billion pounds in the prior year.



New housing revenue declined to 2.54 billion pounds from 3.70 billion pounds in the last year.



Additionally, the company proposed a final dividend of 40 pence per share payable on July 12, to shareholders of record as on June 21, following the shareholder approval at the AGM.



On Monday, Persimmon shares closed at 1374.50 pence, up 1.44% in London.



