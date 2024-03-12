

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Landsec's wholly-owned subsidiary, Land Securities Capital Markets Plc., said it has launched and priced a 300 million pounds bond with a maturity of 7.5 years, paying a coupon of 4.75% and representing a spread of 103 basis points over the reference gilt rate, subject to final legal documentation.



The company noted that the transaction further strengthens Landsec's financial capacity, flexibility and maturity profile, following the maturity of two bonds in February 2024, totaling 417 million pounds.



