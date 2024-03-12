

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (BVC.L), a provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the company for fiscal year 2023 was $193 thousand or 0.04 cents per share compared to profit of $244 thousand or 0.06 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was $1.46 million down from $1.90 million in the prior year.



Total Group revenue for 2023 increased by 5.8% to $122.8 million from last year. This primarily reflects growth in the Cyber division and the Group's distribution activities offsetting a reduction in the Networking division. On an underlying basis, when excluding the contribution to both years of sales from products related to COVID-19, total Group revenue increased by 11.7% year-on-year and by 20.8% for the Diagnostics division specifically.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken