Dienstag, 12.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Diese Goldaktie liefert Top-News…
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
12.03.24
12:41 Uhr
12,110 Euro
-0,305
-2,46 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2024 | 11:10
Iveco Group N.V. announces its Capital Markets Day to be held 14th March 202

Turin, 12th March 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announced today that there will be an Iveco Group Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

A live streaming of the Iveco Group Capital Markets Day will begin at 1:30 p.m. CET / 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

The event is scheduled to last 3.5 hours, including the Q&A session.

Details for accessing the live streaming presentation and Q&A are available at the following address: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ivecogroup/20240314_1/

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Iveco Group website).

The presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Thursday, 14th March 2024.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240312_PR_Iveco_Group_CMD_2024_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2270f09c-4948-49df-a9d9-37a0cc9b5bae)

