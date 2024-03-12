Iveco Group N.V. announces its Capital Markets Day to be held 14th March 202

Turin, 12th March 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announced today that there will be an Iveco Group Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

A live streaming of the Iveco Group Capital Markets Day will begin at 1:30 p.m. CET / 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

The event is scheduled to last 3.5 hours, including the Q&A session.

Details for accessing the live streaming presentation and Q&A are available at the following address: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ivecogroup/20240314_1/

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Iveco Group website).

The presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.comon Thursday, 14th March 2024.

