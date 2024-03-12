

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge announced that she is resigning.



The 71-year-old Ohio Representative said she is stepping down for family concerns, especially to spend more time with her 92-year-old mother.



The White House said Fudge will be departing the Biden administration later this month, after which, Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as Acting Secretary.



Fudge has been the Secretary of HUD since the beginning of the Biden administration.



Under her leadership, HUD removed barriers to homeownership, resulting in more than 1.5 million new FHA homeowners and the highest rate of first-time homebuyers in 20 years.



At her direction, the Department worked closely with partners at the federal, state, and local level to increase the supply of affordable homes, while allocating historic resources to address homelessness.



And with Secretary Fudge at the helm, HUD strictly enforced fair housing laws and took a stance against racial bias and discrimination in the appraisal market.



'Marcia got to work rebuilding the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and over the past three years she has been a strong voice for expanding efforts to build generational wealth through homeownership and lowering costs and promoting fairness for America's renters,' President Joe Biden said in a statement on her departure.



'From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia's vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,' Biden added.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken