

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):



Earnings: -$7 million in Q4 vs. -$64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.41 per share Revenue: $1.13 billion in Q4 vs. $1.09 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 Bln



