Club announced the completion of the minority investment by Sir Jim Ratcliffe which includes an additional $300 million of primary investment, $200 million of which was received upon completion

Club announced the appointment of Omar Berrada as CEO

Club achieved record 2Q revenues of £225.8 million driven primarily by UEFA Champions League participation benefit and continued strong Matchday momentum with record attendance for all teams

Both the Men and Women's first teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Men and Women's FA Cup competitions with matches scheduled for mid-March

The Men's first team loaned out a total of 11 players in the January transfer window, while the Women's team loaned out two players

Club announced a new partnership with SCAYLE to provide a best-in-class e-commerce experience beginning Fiscal 2025

On 8 March, the Club announced the creation of a task force to explore options for stadium development at Old Trafford and regeneration of the surrounding area

Club announced a return to the USA for Summer Tour 2024 with matches scheduled for Los Angeles, California on 27 July and Columbia, South Carolina on 3 August with an additional US match to be announced

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company," the "Group" and the "Club") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2024 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Cliff Baty, Chief Financial Officer, said: "We delivered strong revenues during the first half of the fiscal year and have reiterated our guidance for record revenues for the full fiscal year. This is an exciting time at Manchester United following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment, and we are all focused on working together with our new co-owners to drive the club forward and deliver success on the pitch."

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the Company reiterates its previous revenue guidance of £635 million to £665 million and its previous adjusted EBITDA guidance of £125 million to £150 million.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2023/24 season 7 13 9 9 38 2022/23 season 6 10 10 12 38 2021/22 season 6 12 11 9 38

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except earnings/(loss) per share) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Commercial revenue 71.8 78.7 (8.8%) 162.2 166.1 (2.3%) Broadcasting revenue 106.4 58.7 81.0% 145.7 93.7 55.5% Matchday revenue 47.6 29.9 59.2% 75.0 51.2 46.5% Total revenue 225.8 167.3 34.9% 382.9 311.0 23.1% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 91.4 48.3 88.8% 114.7 71.9 59.5% Operating profit/(loss) 27.5 (2.9) 1,048.3% 29.4 (6.3) 566.7% Profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. net income/(loss)) 20.4 6.3 223.8% (5.3) (20.2) 73.8% Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 12.49 3.87 222.7% (4.14) (12.39) 66.6% Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net income/(loss)(1) 19.3 (10.1) 291.1% 10.7 (20.0) 153.5% Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence)(1) 11.83 (6.18) 291.4% 6.56 (12.26) 153.5% Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency)(2) $650.0 $650.0 0.0% $650.0 $650.0 0.0%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit/(loss) for the period and adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

(2) In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 31 December 2023 was £260.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £266.8 million.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £71.8 million, a decrease of £6.9 million, or 8.8%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £39.2 million, a decrease of £11.2 million, or 22.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to a one off sponsorship credit in the prior year quarter.

revenue was £39.2 million, a decrease of £11.2 million, or 22.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to a one off sponsorship credit in the prior year quarter. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £32.6 million, an increase of £4.3 million, or 15.2%, over the prior year quarter, due to the extension of our contract with Adidas and strong megastore performance.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £106.4 million, an increase of £47.6 million, or 81.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team participating in the UEFA Champions League compared to the UEFA Europa League in the prior year.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £47.6 million, an increase of £17.7 million, or 59.2%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing two more home games in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter and the men's first team participating in the UEFA Champions League rather than the UEFA Europa League.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £198.7 million, an increase of £31.1 million, or 18.6%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £95.1 million, an increase of £17.8 million, or 23.0%, over the prior year quarter, as a result of the men's first team participating in the UEFA Champions League in the current year, compared to the UEFA Europa League in the prior year.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £39.3 million, a decrease of £2.4 million, or 5.8%, over the prior year quarter.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £4.2 million, compared to £3.6 million in the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £50.5 million, an increase of £5.5 million, or 12.2%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2023 was £494.2 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items for the quarter were a cost of £9.6 million. This comprises of costs incurred in relation to the Group's strategic review and agreed sale of 25% of Class B shares and up to 25% of Class A shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Exceptional items in the prior year quarter were £nil. Further exceptional items have been recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, after Premier League and Football Association approval of the deal was received.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £0.4 million, compared to a loss of £2.6 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance (costs)/income

Net finance costs for the quarter were £0.3 million, compared to net finance income of £12.1 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to a lower gain on re-translation of unhedged USD borrowings.

Income tax

The income tax expense for the quarter was £6.8 million, compared to an income tax expense of £2.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £18.0 million in the quarter to 31 December 2023, compared to an increase of £6.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £46.6 million, compared to £61.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £2.8 million, an increase of £0.1 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £35.7 million, an increase of £5.8 million over the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £59.7 million, compared to £99.4 million in the prior year quarter. This is due to a £60.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the current quarter compared to a £100.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the prior year quarter.

Balance sheet

Our USD non-current borrowings as of 31 December 2023 were $650 million, which was unchanged from 31 December 2022. As a result of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.2040 at 31 December 2022 to 1.2746 at 31 December 2023, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £506.5 million, compared to £535.7 million at the prior year quarter.

In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings at 31 December 2023 were £266.8 million compared to £206.2 million at 31 December 2022.

As of 31 December 2023, cash and cash equivalents were £62.8 million compared to £31.0 million at the prior year quarter, primarily due to the drawdowns on our revolving facilities, offset by investment in the first team playing squad.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year football heritage we have won 67 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate, and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit/(loss) for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance (costs)/income, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance (costs)/income), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)

Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/(losses) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and adding/subtracting the adjusted tax credit/expense for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2022: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2022: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted loss for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Six months ended 31 December 31 December 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 31.8% 47.0% 42.4% 53.4% Broadcasting of total revenue 47.1% 35.1% 38.0% 30.1% Matchday of total revenue 21.1% 17.9% 19.6% 16.5% 2023/24 Season 2022/23 Season 2023/24 Season 2022/23 Season Home Matches Played PL 6 4 10 7 UEFA competitions 3 2 3 3 Domestic Cups 1 2 2 2 Away Matches Played PL 7 6 10 9 UEFA competitions 2 2 3 3 Domestic Cups Other Employees at period end 1,146 1,233 1,146 1,233 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 42.1% 46.2% 48.4% 51.3%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue from contracts with customers 225,756 167,368 382,852 311,022 Operating expenses (198,661 (167,640 (383,423 (331,284 Profit/(loss) on disposal of intangible assets 399 (2,588 29,880 14,020 Operating profit/(loss) 27,494 (2,860 29,309 (6,242 Finance costs (16,593 (26,277 (37,842 (21,956 Finance income (1) 16,318 38,392 2,948 3,083 Net finance (costs)/income (275 12,115 (34,894 (18,873 Profit/(loss) before income tax 27,219 9,255 (5,585 (25,115 Income tax (expense)/credit (6,845 (2,949 202 4,905 Profit/(loss) for the period 20,374 6,306 (5,383 (20,210 Basic earnings/(loss) per share: Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 12.49 3.87 (3.30 (12.39 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) 163,159 163,062 163,159 163,062 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share: Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence) (2) 12.44 3.85 (3.30 (12.39 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) (2) 163,723 163,605 163,159 163,062

(1) Each element of finance income is split based on its position in both the 3 months ended 31 December 2023 and the 6 months ended 31 December 2023. In the current year, exchange rate fluctuations have resulted in income for the 3 months ended 31 December 2023 that is greater than the total net position across the 6 months ended 31 December 2023.

(2) For the six months ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 December 2023 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 255,246 253,282 243,434 Right-of-use assets 8,199 8,760 3,353 Investment properties 19,853 19,993 20,133 Intangible assets 922,527 812,382 871,529 Trade receivables 24,498 22,303 21,224 Derivative financial instruments 200 7,492 22,189 1,230,523 1,124,212 1,181,862 Current assets Inventories 4,024 3,165 3,272 Prepayments 26,945 16,487 26,087 Contract assets accrued revenue 61,819 43,332 53,505 Trade receivables 81,388 31,167 116,409 Other receivables 2,065 9,928 2,426 Income tax receivable 5,317 4,479 Derivative financial instruments 2,439 8,317 7,876 Cash and cash equivalents 62,809 76,019 31,045 241,489 193,732 245,099 Total assets 1,472,012 1,317,944 1,426,961

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 December 2023 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (21,305 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (25 4,002 2,249 Retained deficit (200,558 (196,652 (189,097 96,017 103,950 109,752 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 924 3,304 2,413 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 8,059 6,659 7,274 Trade and other payables 189,891 161,141 160,495 Borrowings 506,509 507,335 535,654 Lease liabilities 7,704 7,844 2,475 Derivative financial instruments 1,482 748 519 Provisions 93 89 714,569 687,124 708,919 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 149,643 169,624 160,554 Trade and other payables 231,701 236,472 227,772 Income tax liabilities 775 Borrowings 266,792 105,961 206,246 Lease liabilities 861 1,036 804 Derivative financial instruments 591 931 Provisions 11,063 12,846 12,914 661,426 526,870 608,290 Total equity and liabilities 1,472,012 1,317,944 1,426,961

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations (see supplemental note 4) (38,012 (56,633 (12,141 (53,014 Interest paid (8,182 (4,595 (18,756 (14,223 Interest received 223 59 572 77 Tax (paid)/refunded (561 (340 5,256 (392 Net cash outflow from operating activities (46,532 (61,509 (25,069 (67,552 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (2,811 (2,706 (11,840 (7,099 Payments for intangible assets (35,729 (29,868 (167,942 (129,892 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 7,913 2,071 33,582 13,733 Net cash outflow from investing activities (30,627 (30,503 (146,200 (123,258 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 60,000 100,000 160,000 100,000 Principal elements of lease payments (300 (571 (500 (1,449 Net cash inflow from financing activities 59,700 99,429 159,500 98,551 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (561 (649 (1,441 2,081 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (18,020 6,768 (13,210 (90,178 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 80,829 24,277 76,019 121,223 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 62,809 31,045 62,809 31,045

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 20,374 6,306 (5,383 (20,210 Adjustments: Income tax expense/(credit) 6,845 2,949 (202 (4,905 Net finance costs/(income) 275 (12,115 34,894 18,873 (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets (399 2,588 (29,880 (14,020 Exceptional items 9,595 9,595 Amortization 50,495 44,971 97,340 85,110 Depreciation 4,153 3,609 8,255 7,087 Adjusted EBITDA 91,338 48,308 114,619 71,935

3 Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted profit/(loss) for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 20,374 6,306 (5,383 (20,210 Exceptional items 9,595 9,595 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (13,332 (37,737 421 2,703 Fair value loss/(gain) on embedded foreign exchange derivatives 946 15,720 9,109 (2,892 Income tax expense/(credit) 6,845 2,949 (202 (4,905 Adjusted profit/loss before income tax 24,428 (12,762 13,540 (25,304 Adjusted income tax (expense)/credit (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2021: 21%)) (5,130 2,680 (2,843 5,314 Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net income/(loss)) 19,298 (10,082 10,697 (19,990 Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share: Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 11.83 (6.18 6.56 (12.26 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) 163,159 163,062 163,159 163,062 Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss per share: Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence)(1) 11.79 (6.18 6.53 (12.26 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) (1) 163,723 163,062 163,723 163,062

(1) For the three and six months ended 31 December 2022 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash used in operations

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 2023 £'000 2022 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 20,374 6,306 (5,383 (20,210 Income tax expense/(credit) 6,845 2,949 (202 (4,905 Profit/(loss) before income tax 27,219 9,255 (5,585 (25,115 Adjustments for: Depreciation 4,153 3,609 8,255 7,087 Amortization 50,495 44,971 97,340 85,110 (Profit)/loss on disposal of intangible assets (399 2,588 (29,880 (14,020 Net finance costs/(income) 275 (12,115 34,894 18,873 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 736 626 1,476 1,155 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on operating activities 619 5,140 477 3,967 Reclassified from hedging reserve 250 (367 (2 (530 Changes in working capital: Inventories 1,022 480 (859 (1,072 Prepayments 9,286 4,638 (10,833 (10,928 Contract assets accrued revenue (14,476 (7,366 (18,487 (17,266 Trade receivables (39,110 (64,070 (44,355 (48,087 Other receivables 9,612 (497 7,863 (857 Contract liabilities deferred revenue (64,780 (23,898 (18,581 (14,716 Trade and other payables (23,602 (19,821 (31,839 (36,974 Provisions 688 194 (2,025 359 Cash used in operations (38,012 (56,633 (12,141 (53,014

