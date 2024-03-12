

The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO) is up over 86% at $1.69. Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is up over 55% at $1.79. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is up over 40% at $4.43. ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is up over 28% at $1.53. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) is up over 23% at $8.80. Ryde Group Ltd. (RYDE) is up over 15% at $7.50. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 15% at $2.14. CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) is up over 13% at $7.79. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is up over 12% at $128.83. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is up over 12% at $9.02. MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (MSAI) is up over 12% at $3.90. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is up over 11% at $20.00. MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) is up over 9% at $1.02. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is up over 6% at $3.22.



In the Red



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is down over 21% at $1.97. Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) is down over 16% at $1.46. On Holding AG (ONON) is down over 15% at $28.48. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDB) is down over 14% at $25.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is down over 14% at $20.60. Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is down over 13% at $4.21. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is down over 11% at $1.84. Semilux International Ltd. (SELX) is down over 11% at $1.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) is down over 6% at $3.55. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is down over 6% at $1.08. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERO) is down over 5% at $2.74. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is down over 5% at $2.09. Amesite Inc. (AMST) is down over 5% at $1.90.



