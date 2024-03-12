Cartamundi leverages Digital River's expertise and merchant of record solution to rapidly expand into new markets

Digital River, a global ecommerce enabler directly connecting brands and buyers, today announced the expansion of Cartamundi brands into new markets using Digital River's merchant of record solution. Cartamundi is the global leader in "play" solutions, encompassing playing cards, card and board games, collectibles, and trading card games.

In 2022, Cartamundi consolidated game and card brands with VTEX, an enterprise commerce platform, and Digital River. Cartamundi was able to manage multiple brands on one platform and leveraged Digital River to accelerate opening new markets while delivering localized payments and customer experiences. Starting in the US, Cartamundi expanded globally in 2023, and this year launched Hro brand stores in the United States, United Kingdom and Spain.

"We needed a payment provider to help with global expansion, and what we got was that and so much more," said Patrick Lane, Vice President of Global Commerce for Cartamundi. "Not only does Digital River localize the checkout experience; their ability to alleviate the burden of local tax remittance saves us time and money. Based on our experience, we are confident in continuing to grow globally with Digital River."

"We are excited to be part of Cartamundi's successful global expansion strategy," said Kelly Danter, Vice President Customer Success at Digital River. "Their team is fantastic to work with, allowing us to move quickly from kick-off to live in new markets and with new brands."

To learn more about accelerating global revenue growth and simplifying ecommerce, please visit Digital River here.

About Cartamundi Group

Cartamundi is the global leader in "play" solutions, encompassing playing cards, card and board games, collectibles, and trading card games. Its team of nearly 3,000 people is dedicated to providing every individual with the opportunity to "Live Differently, Play Differently." This family-owned company, headquartered in Belgium, operates a worldwide network of design centers, sales offices, and manufacturing facilities, spanning from the United States and Europe to Japan. The company is home to a portfolio of global firms that includes a suite of traditional brands such as Fournier®, Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, and many others. For more details, visit Cartamundi.com.

About Digital River

Digital River empowers ecommerce brands to confidently accelerate growth in more than 240 markets worldwide. The company connects brands and buyers directly, staying behind the scenes to manage international payments, tax, fraud, compliance, localization, and domestic and cross-border shipping and returns. Digital River is a strategic partner for brands, helping turn data into actionable insights and providing expert guidance based on 30+ years of experience enabling ecommerce brands to thrive. Digital River is global commerce growth, simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe, and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations, or copyrights of their respective owners.

