Digital River, a strategic partner for brands aiming to simplify and accelerate global growth, announced today it has been recognized as the 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Platinum Promotion ISV Partner of the Year. Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success.

Together, Adobe Commerce and Digital River offer brands a powerful solution for growing international ecommerce sales, whether physical goods, or digital products and subscriptions. Commerce customers can access Digital River's localization capabilities within their existing platform, with the flexibility to configure checkout components and global logistics as desired. With Digital River's cross-border merchant of record solution, international shoppers are able to see pricing in their local currency, pay up front for any duties and taxes, and make purchases with popular local payment options.

"Receiving the Adobe Platinum Promotion ISV Partner of the Year award is a testament to the strength of our relationship with Adobe and the collective effort of both organizations. We are truly honored to be recognized for our achievements in driving innovation and delivering value to our customers," said Ted Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer at Digital River. "Our partnership with Adobe has been characterized by exceptional teamwork and mutual dedication which has enhanced our ability to jointly identify opportunities and ensure seamless alignment of our product roadmaps."

"It's exciting to see all that we have accomplished in this first year of our Adobe Platinum Technology partnership with Digital River. Our sales and product teams, along with our shared customers, clearly see the value of what we can do together. We look forward to many more years of partnership and mutual growth," said Nik Shroff, Senior Director, Global Tech Partners at Adobe.

More information on how Commerce and Digital River seamlessly work together can be found here.

Partners were recognized as part of Partner Day at Adobe Summit. The 2024 Adobe Digital Experience Partner Award winners can be found here: https://adobe.ly/PartnerWinners.

