Digital River, a global ecommerce enabler directly connecting brands and buyers, today announced that Nate Kraft has been named Senior Vice President Product Strategy and Management. In this position, Kraft will lead the Product organization, focusing on deeply understanding current and future customer needs to drive a strategic, market-led, and highly analytical approach to product development. He will report directly to Digital River CEO Vic Pacor.

Prior to Digital River, Kraft served as a VP/GM at Antylia Scientific where he led a business unit as well as the global software and hardware engineering teams. Before Antylia, he managed several global businesses within Honeywell's Connected Home division and was part of the team that led its spin-out as a publicly traded company. Kraft also has experience leading product teams within the Consumer Electronics space at Sony Electronics and Belkin.

"Nate brings extensive product leadership and a remarkable ability to inspire vision," said Pacor. "He has already proven himself a valuable addition to our leadership team and to the Digital River organization."

"It's an exciting time to be joining Digital River as it continues to evolve and thrive," said Kraft. "I am looking forward to helping the team accelerate revenue growth for our world-class partner brands and Digital River."

