Trane Technologies: Thermo King Advances Transport Electrification With Dealer Readiness Program

New dealer program will further enable customers' transition to more sustainable fleet solutions, improved efficiency and industry decarbonization

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Thermo King, a leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions and a strategic brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), today announced its new Electrification Readiness Program, equipping the company's vast dealer network with deep technical expertise, resources and support for advancing decarbonization in the transport refrigeration sector.

According to the International Energy Agency, if the U.S. is to achieve its national 2050 net-zero emissions targets, the transport sector must reduce emissions by approximately 25% by 2030, even with anticipated growth in demand. With more than 35 dealership locations across the U.S. currently certified for the Electrification Readiness Program and participation expected to expand to all key markets in 2024, Thermo King will offer qualification preparation to its entire dealer network - totaling more than 180 locations - by the end of 2025.

"As we continue to lead by example in deploying innovative, electrified technologies across the cold chain, we know the critical role our dealer network plays in helping our customers transition to more sustainable and efficient fleet solutions," said Adam Wittwer, president, Thermo King Americas, Trane Technologies. "The Electrification Readiness Program is an important way we leverage our rich history of leadership and innovation to equip our network with the tools and resources necessary to service the next generation of equipment. As our customers navigate their sustainability journeys, they can take comfort in knowing our highly skilled dealer network is prepared to keep their fleet moving."

The program, which will evolve along with future product launches, regulatory requirements and compliance mandates, expands the company's industry leadership in transport refrigeration. Electrification experts partner with an Electrification Champion at each participating dealership, raising the standard of service customers can expect for electric and next-generation equipment in several areas, including:

Technical Skill (highly skilled technicians with knowledge of electrification and additional training in decarbonization solutions)

Infrastructure Preparedness (ensuring electric charger accessibility and power availability)

Commercial Readiness (regulatory and compliance expertise, risk management and consultative selling)

Safety and Tooling (expansive safety and equipment operation capabilities)

"As a Thermo King dealer, it's important for us to understand the journey all of our customers are on, regardless of their chosen powertrain," said Ken Nelson, general manager, Thermo King Central California. "We are committed to giving our customers solutions they can rely on, tailored to their unique needs. For those going electric, the Electrification Readiness Program will help to further service them by providing our team with the tools they need."

Through this offering, Thermo King advances Trane Technologies' 2030 sustainability commitments - including the Gigaton Challenge - by leveraging innovative and digitally enabled electrification technologies to offer all-electric, zero-emission solutions for every cold chain segment in the Americas. The company's near- and long-term emissions reduction targets, including its pledge to reach net zero by 2050, have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

