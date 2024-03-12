

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has sent an expert team to Chicago to help the local health officials manage a measles outbreak there.



The CDC team plans to assist local health officials in identifying people who are at risk of getting measles and providing clinical guidance as well as vaccination to both adults and kids. They would also arrange vaccination campaigns at several schools, shelters and other community centers.



'The majority of Chicagoans are vaccinated against measles and therefore are not at high risk but we are strongly urging those who aren't vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, new arrivals and all Chicagoans. It is by far the best protection against measles, which for the first time in years is in our city,' Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo 'Simbo' Ige stated.



He added, 'Because of how contagious measles is, I anticipate seeing more cases. Should you be exposed to someone who has measles, if you are not vaccinated you need to immediately quarantine and call a health provider. If you are not sure of your vaccination status, stay home and call your health provider as soon as possible.'



Measles is a contagious disease and can be life-threatening in certain cases. It is spread through air or contact and can cause symptoms like mild to moderate fever, runny nose, cough, and red and watery eyes. Some people even suffer from stomach problems and pneumonia.



Last week, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced the first measles case in the area since 2019. However, the patient is recovering well.



Later, two more measles cases among children at a migrant shelter in the city's Pilsen neighborhood were reported. The health department stated that one child is doing well, whereas the other one is hospitalized but is in stable condition.



The department further found measles cases among adults in the shelter, leading the total number of cases to five. The adults are reportedly recovering well from the disease.



The health department along with health officials from Cook County Health, Rush University Medical Center and the University of Illinois-Chicago checked all the residents of the shelter and vaccinated over 900 of them. They are also providing MMR vaccines to the newly arrived migrants.



Last month, Florida reported an outbreak of measles, a disease considered to be eliminated from the U.S. in 2000.



The CDC report on measles outbreaks revealed that 45 cases were reported as of March this year, compared to a total of 58 cases in last year.



