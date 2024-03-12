

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A New Mexico resident, whose name has not been disclosed, died after contracting bubonic plague, according to a report by the state's health department.



'We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the Lincoln County man who succumbed to the plague,' said State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps. 'This tragic incident serves as a clear reminder of the threat posed by this ancient disease and emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and proactive measures to prevent its spread.'



The department stated that this was the first case of bubonic plague since 2021 and the first death since 2020.



Following the death, the health officials conducted a thorough search in the Lincoln County area to check if any other person had contracted the same disease.



Last month, a similar case was confirmed in Oregon, where the person got infected from their house cat. However, early diagnosis and prompt treatment of the patient helped to restrict the disease from spreading to the community.



Bubonic plague, mostly seen in Africa and Asia, is a bacterial disease spread to humans through the bites of infected fleas, which often live on small mammals like rats. It also spreads through infected pets.



The health department notified that the bubonic plague is characterized by sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, weakness and swelling of lymph nodes in certain cases, which could turn fatal if not treated promptly.



The health regulator further informed that the disease symptoms in pet animals include fever, lethargy, loss of appetite, and swelling of lymph nodes under the jaw.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commented that the increase in the occurrence of plague has been recently detected in the rural areas of the western U.S.



