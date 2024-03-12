

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service released its monthly budget statement on Tuesday, showing the U.S. budget deficit widened significantly in the month of February.



The statement said the budget deficit widened to $296.3 billion in February from $21.9 billion in January. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $298.0 billion.



The substantial wider budget deficit largely reflected a steep drop by receipts, which plummeted by 43.2 percent to $271.1 billion in February from $477.4 billion in January.



Meanwhile, the statement said outlays surged by 13.7 percent to $567.4 billion in February from $499.3 billion in January.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken