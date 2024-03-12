

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has reported the first pediatric influenza-related death of the flu season in the state, involving a child infected with flu strain A (H1N1).



The death was confirmed on Friday, but the state health department has not commented on the age, county of residence, or vaccination status of the child who passed away in Michigan.



However, it is worth noting that nearly 90% of the 103 flu-related pediatric deaths across the country this year were unvaccinated, according to the CDC.



Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the chief medical executive, stated 'Each year influenza claims the lives of dozens of children across the United States.'



The MDHHS continues to strongly recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine, as it is the best way to protect yourself and your family from getting sick and reduces illness severity if someone does get the flu.



Citing the death of the unidentified child, Dr. Bagdasarian said the state health department 'continues to strongly recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.'



Dr. Kira Sieplinga, division chief of general pediatrics at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, highlighted the vulnerability of children to influenza complications, particularly those under 5 years old. Symptoms of the flu include high fever, muscle aches, headaches, stomach cramps, vomiting, and dehydration, which often leads to hospitalization. Severe muscle pains may result in kidney damage, while neurological symptoms like seizures or brain inflammation can occur in some cases.



Sieplinga advised seeking medical attention within the first 48 hours of experiencing symptoms like fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues, urging parents to trust their instincts when observing unusual behavior in their children.



Sieplinga encouraged hesitant individuals to seek credible information sources and said, 'The influenza vaccine has been proven to decrease the rates of influenza in communities and also decrease the severity.'



Vaccination rates for the flu among children aged 6 months to 17 years are just over 19% this season, down from almost 21% at this time last year, with the state health department attributing the decline to hesitancy post-COVID-19. Given the severity of the flu and the vulnerability of children to its complications, it is important to take necessary precautions to prevent its spread and protect ourselves and our loved ones.



