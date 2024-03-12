

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ByteDance, the parent company of the popular social media app, TikTok, is reportedly gearing up to launch a new photo-sharing platform.



According to a recent report by TheSpAndroid, the latest version of the TikTok app contains code that alludes to a potential app called 'TikTok Photos.'



This new app is expected to function similarly to Instagram, with a feed for users to share photos with their friends and family. There are indications that TikTok Photos will seamlessly integrate with the main TikTok app, allowing users to share content across both platforms.



The APK version 33.8.4 of the TikTok app describes TikTok Photos as a platform that aims to connect individuals with shared interests in photo posts. The app is expected to help users gain new audiences by syncing their public photos to the new app, even if they close the pop-up.



Although an official release date for TikTok Photos remains undisclosed, various indicators suggest that an announcement is forthcoming. The whole text string reads as follows, 'TikTok Photos will be launched soon, we hope to help you gain new audiences in the new app. If the switch is on, we'll sync your public photos to the new app, whether you close the pop-up or not.'



The launch of TikTok Photos comes amid criticisms that Instagram has shifted its focus away from photo-sharing towards video content.



However, the timing of the new platform's launch may pose challenges for ByteDance, given the ongoing legislative discussions in the United States that could result in a ban on TikTok.



